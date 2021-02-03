CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Trading Down 0.6%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 134,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 299,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66.

About CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 290 berths in 52 ports spanning 27 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.