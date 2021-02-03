CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 250,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.5 days.

OTCMKTS CHKGF opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. CK Asset has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CK Asset from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

