Citigroup Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $345.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $316.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BABA. HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $12.42 on Wednesday, reaching $266.92. 1,071,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,677,270. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $722.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.