Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,363,857. The company has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

