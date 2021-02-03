CIT Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

CIT Group has increased its dividend payment by 129.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CIT Group has a dividend payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CIT Group to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $48.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

