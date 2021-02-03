Cirrus Logic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,431 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 737% compared to the typical volume of 171 put options.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,963,951. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,188,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.