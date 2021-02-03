Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,963,951. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

