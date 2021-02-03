Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cintas by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,409,000 after acquiring an additional 97,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $331.22 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

