Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.40.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 650.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,550,000 after purchasing an additional 316,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cintas by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,863 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,409,000 after purchasing an additional 97,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $331.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

