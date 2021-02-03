Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CINF opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

