Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Short Interest Update

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $50.22.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

