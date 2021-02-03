CIBC Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $14.25

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $13.00 to $14.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.