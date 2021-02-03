Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.29.

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

CB opened at $150.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

