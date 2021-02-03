Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,450.00 at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,418.41.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,523.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,418.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,297.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 182.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

