Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,600.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,418.41.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,523.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,418.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,297.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

