Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Announces Earnings Results

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,523.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,418.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,297.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,553.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,427.08.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

