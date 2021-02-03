China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ZNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of ZNH opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

