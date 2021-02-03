China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Trading Up 9.8%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) shares were up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Resources Gas Group in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

