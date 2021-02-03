China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) vs. UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Critical Analysis

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance Online and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online -21.40% -53.00% -8.15% UP Fintech 6.71% 4.00% 0.70%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Finance Online and UP Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance Online 0 0 0 0 N/A UP Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of China Finance Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of China Finance Online shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Finance Online and UP Fintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online $35.52 million 0.82 -$11.26 million N/A N/A UP Fintech $58.66 million 45.73 -$6.59 million N/A N/A

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance Online.

Risk and Volatility

China Finance Online has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UP Fintech beats China Finance Online on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co. Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products. The company is involved in the operation of Yinglibao, an Internet-based financial platform that integrates cash management solutions and mutual fund distribution into iTougu, which facilitates communication between securities investment advisors and their clients; JRJ mobile app for financial information, securities trading, investment advisory, and wealth management; jrj.com.cn to provide access for wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; and jrj.com, a financial information website. In addition, it provides securities and futures contracts brokerage and related services to its customers, who invest in stocks listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchanges; subscription to financial data and information services; and asset management and insurance brokerage services, as well as online P2P lending services. China Finance Online Co. Limited has a strategic partnership agreement with Citic Securities; China Investment Securities; YonYou Network to provide corporate cash management solutions; and Orient Securities to provide a cloud-based investor education platform. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

