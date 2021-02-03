China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CEA stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.49. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

CEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

