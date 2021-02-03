CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 1,479 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

DIS opened at $176.96 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.05 billion, a PE ratio of -111.29, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.44.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

