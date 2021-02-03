Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The company has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.