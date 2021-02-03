Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.10.

About Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

