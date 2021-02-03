Chester Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNBA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. Chester Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

