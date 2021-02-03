Chester Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNBA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. Chester Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10.
About Chester Bancorp
