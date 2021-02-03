Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
OTCMKTS:CNBA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. Chester Bancorp has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.10.
Chester Bancorp Company Profile
