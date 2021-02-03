Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:CNBA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. Chester Bancorp has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.10.

Chester Bancorp Company Profile

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

