Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Chemung Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.21 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHMG. TheStreet raised Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

In other news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

