Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.68

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.68 and traded as high as $10.97. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 968,208 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -263.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,480.49%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

