Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GTLS. Northland Securities upped their price target on Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.80.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of GTLS opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $143.56.

In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 28.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.