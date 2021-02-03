Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. On average, analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 30,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $37,908.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,635.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 103,668 shares of company stock worth $123,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

