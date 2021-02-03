Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

CHPRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

CHPRF traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. 23,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

