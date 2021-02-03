Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) alerts:

Shares of CIA opened at C$4.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. Champion Iron Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.96 and a 12 month high of C$5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.69.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.