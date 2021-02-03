ChainX Market Cap Hits $39.41 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $39.41 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $5.10 or 0.00013651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00139260 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00240626 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00061618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00038463 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

