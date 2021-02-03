CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) Trading Up 6.4%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 739,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 962,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

