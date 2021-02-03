CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

