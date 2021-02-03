Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 2,613,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,789,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $180,774.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,088.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 211,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,690,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 453,452 shares of company stock worth $3,497,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 378.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

