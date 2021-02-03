Century Global Commodities Co. (CNT.TO) (TSE:CNT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Century Global Commodities Co. (CNT.TO) (TSE:CNT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.27. Century Global Commodities Co. (CNT.TO) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 24,800 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Century Global Commodities Co. (CNT.TO) (TSE:CNT)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on exploring iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

