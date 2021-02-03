Century Communities (CCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CCS opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90.

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

