Centrality Price Reaches $0.0400 on Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $47.95 million and $1.17 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00068079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00899720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00048017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00039758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.34 or 0.04618721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00020039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014903 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.