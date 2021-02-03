CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.37 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 260,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,482. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

