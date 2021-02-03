CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $180.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.93. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.22.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

