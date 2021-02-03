CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after buying an additional 480,931 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,036,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE:SJM opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

