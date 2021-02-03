CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $72,774,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $42,556,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,717,000 after purchasing an additional 531,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

