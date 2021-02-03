Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.90 for the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. 224,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,525. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.