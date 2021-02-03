Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.90 for the period.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. 224,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,525. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.
See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.