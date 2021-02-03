CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $22.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.36.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:CNP opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,983 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,345,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,640,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,229 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after acquiring an additional 740,927 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

