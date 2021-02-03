Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Update

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

CLDX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. 524,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,826. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $860.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $729,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 441,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $756,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

