Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 54.3% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $52.12 million and $11.23 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00068189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.00895889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00047661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.85 or 0.04604039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,334,283,347 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

