cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of cbdMD by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 864,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 426,582 shares during the period.

Get cbdMD alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of cbdMD stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. cbdMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter.

cbdMD Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YCBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD).

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.