Catex Token Price Up 498.2% Over Last Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded up 498.2% against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $78,199.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.86 or 0.00909314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046442 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.55 or 0.04698472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020023 BTC.

About Catex Token

CATT is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

