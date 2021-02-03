Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $235.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $228.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar stock opened at $192.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after buying an additional 500,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after buying an additional 467,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

