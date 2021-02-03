Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $137.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

NYSE CTLT opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $124.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

